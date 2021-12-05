To the editor:
Yes, automotive gasoline is going to become more and more expensive. I remember gas wars and 25 cents per gallon.
We simply must stop relying so much on cheap fossil fuels — this is a very inconvenient truth.
Jim Cook
Angola
Environmental chemist (retired), San Diego Gas and Electric
