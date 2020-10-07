To the editor:
President Trump has done little for our country. WRONG! His accomplishments have definitely helped Americans and America.
As to law and order, he is helping or trying to curb the radical left violence in many cities, mostly run by Democrats. Portland has had 100 days of rioting, burning, looting and widespread vandalism. The cost of widespread vandalism has been in the billions. Some other cities experiencing this vandalism by Antifa and BLM are Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles and New York City.
If you have not seen these activities, check videos on the internet! It is devastating. The president offered federal assistance, but he can only help if the local and state officials want the help. Some did, some did not. Portland did not, and rioting continues. Our fantastic police force helped where they could, but many were told to back off, unfortunately. Some of these cities have even de-funded the police. Unbelievable!
Other accomplishments or wanted goals involve freedom of religion and pro-life beliefs. Isn’t it nice to say “Merry Christmas?” For eight years in the previous administration it was Happy Holidays. Our president has brought God back into our culture. In his rallies, speeches and round tables, he frequently mentions God and has regular praying in the White House, with ministers. Thank God, he is against abortion, unlike Biden and Harris. Yes, he is against killing babies.
As to immigration, he halted the “parade” of thousands entering our country illegally. With the building of the secure border wall, plus other needed regulations, we are more protected. Unlike what some say, our president welcomes legal immigrants. We also appreciate the work of ICE at the border.
Our military has been blessed with Mr. Trump’s accomplishments. He re-built our depleted military equipment. We are now well prepared! He states however that “we hope to never use it.” Peace through strength, he has said. There have been no new wars under Trump. Many soldiers are returning home! And our beloved veterans are receiving better medical care and benefits.
Our president frequently says, “AMERICA FIRST.” He doesn’t criticize our country or its people. From the beginning of his travels worldwide, he has praised the USA and has encouraged other countries to pay their fair share for their protection. And now, many do! He also stood up to China, unlike any other president. China is a threatening country, and he has worked strenuously to keep America first in all ways. We appreciate that. China was very lax, intentionally or not, for allowing COVID-19 to escape China. Then, the virus infected approximately 150 countries. This is unforgivable and devastating as to the number of deaths.
I think it’s imperative to list some of our president’s other numerous accomplishments and goals. Unfortunately, many individuals are not aware of them. Among them are school choice for all children, trade deals, pro-police, pro-Israel, lower taxes, no wars, ISIS gone, anti-socialism, pro-2nd Amendment, pro-Blacks and Latinos, pro-Constitution, historic Arab/Emirates/Israel agreement, three nominations for Nobel Peace Prize, and energy independence. These also include lower unemployment before COVID, fewer on welfare, moving U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, regulations cut for businesses, no funding to sanctuary cities, manufacturing jobs returned to USA, and appointment of two Supreme Court justices.
Yes, President Trump has accomplished a lot, in spite of the Russian hoax, impeachment, and the anti-Trump Main Stream Media. He is always being hounded by the media and the liberals, but he works endlessly to achieve these goals and accomplishments. He believes our freedoms are first and foremost. Biden, and his “soul mate,” Harris, believe the government should take care of most of our needs. Trump says capitalism is of prime importance. Biden and Harris are promoting socialism, which takes away many/most of our freedoms. Research the Green New Deal, promoted by these Democrat nominees, and review Trump’s goals and accomplishments. Then make a choice, an educated choice. Separate the truth from lies.
Sally Rhodes
Auburn
