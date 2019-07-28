25 years ago
• Northeast Indiana Youth for Christ director Ron Hege announced national country music recording artist Larry Gatlin would headline a star-studded performance of singers and speakers to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Youth for Christ in September at Kruse International Auction Park south of Auburn. The concert would also feature top gospel singers Ron and Carolyn Patty, Steven and Maria Gardner, the Speer Family and YFC’s own “Skywatch” group.
