To the editor:
What qualities would a citizen of Kendallville want in a mayor?
I believe there are several important qualities including leadership skills, management skills, communication skills, a vision for the future, and honesty although this is not a comprehensive list.
Mayor Handshoe is an impressive leader. She was a leader in the Marine Corps for 24 years. During that time she was a unit commander of 27 Marines during Operation Desert Storm. She continues to demonstrate her leadership skills daily as she works for us as mayor of Kendallville. She is a thoughtful leader with a reputation for knowing our city and what it needs to remain viable. She thinks positively and proactively by always thinking of what Kendallville needs next and then going after it. She was recognized with the Channel 21 News Women in Leadership Honor in 2004, the Noble County Republican Party Distinguished Service Award in 2012 and the Sagamore of the Wabash Award in 2016.
Mayor Handshoe has excellent management skills. She has been a careful steward of our tax dollars which is evidenced by all the cooperation of departments within our city which has saved the city many thousands of dollars each year. She also looks for grants and other opportunities for Kendallville to get much needed monetary assistance to complete countless improvement projects. Included in those projects are grants for downtown improvements and improvements to the US 6 corridor.
Mayor Handshoe also has outstanding communication skills. She listens to her constituents and learns from them. She will tell you that many of her ideas have actually been suggested by concerned citizens. She has an open door policy at her office, an “Ask the Mayor” program on the radio, provides time for citizens to vent their concerns prior to council meetings, and accepts phone calls and emails from citizens at any time. She created the Citizens Academy a few years ago which was a six-week free course for any citizen to learn about all of the different departments in the city and how they work. Mayor Handshoe also communicates well with all department heads and members of City Council.
Mayor Handshoe has a vision for our future. She encourages growth with projects like the Sports Complex, the new Community Learning Center, establishing the Veterans’ Memorial, planning the repurposing of the old McCray Refrigeration site, and working on neighborhood stabilization and blight elimination. She is always searching for ways to bring businesses to Kendallville and to keep businesses here.
One could not find a more honest, dedicated person than our mayor. Mayor Handshoe has always kept the good of our community in the forefront of her ambitious goals for the city. Her job as mayor is truly a labor of love. Kendallville is a great place to live and work thanks to her many endeavors. Vote to re-elect Mayor Handshoe.
Kathy Stout
Kendallville
