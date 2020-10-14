To the editor:
Joe Biden’s gun control plan is clear and unequivocal, he is coming for yours.
In March of this year when an American auto worker challenged Joe Biden on his gun control proposals he replied “you're full of !%#!, I support the Second Amendment.” Joe needs to read his own website. Go to joebiden.com/gunsafety and decide for yourself.
The first proposal is repeal of the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, this would allow individuals, cities or towns to sue firearm or ammunition manufacturers if their products are used to commit a crime, this would bankrupt even the largest of them, which is the exact intent.
Biden also plans to ban any weapon he considers an assault weapon even though none of them are by definition. The AR15 platform is used by hunters and sportsmen all over this country and comes in many calibers and is the No. 1 selling firearm and it is not fully automatic like Joe wants people to believe but Joe don’t care about that.
If you think well I already have mine don’t worry, Joe’s plan has two options, you either sell your gun to the government or register it under the existing National Firearms Act which is the same designation as a machine gun, failure to do so is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Anyone with common sense will see where this is going, once all are registered they will know exactly where they are and they will be coming for those, too.
All magazines will be limited to 10 rounds, anyone caught with one can be convicted of a felony.
Another provision is to limit the amount of guns an individual can buy, so if you plan on buying more than one in any given month forget it.
Certain misdemeanor crimes will prevent you from buying a firearm for life. States will be asked to impose “Red Flag” laws and they will be asked to require a license to even purchase a firearm. Online sale of ammunition and any gun parts will be totally banned.
These are only a few from Joe Biden’s 11-page gun safety website joebiden.com/gunsafety — read it and understand that the people cannot be controlled with your firearms in the way, this is the object of all of this.
Gery Meyer
Auburn
