90 years ago
• W.F. Fox Jr., sports writer of the Indianapolis News, accompanied by a Mr. Hinkle, were in Kendallville this afternoon conferring with Assistant Coach O.O. Guymon, concerning the activities of the Kendallville Comets, one of the sixteen teams that will play in the basketball finals next week. Mr. Fox reached here shortly after the noon hour in an airplane, landing in the Campbell field in the northeast part of the city. He is visiting the sixteen regional championship cities, securing information for an interesting story in the Indianapolis News. Comets head coach John How is ill at his home, thus the gentlemen met with Guymon.
