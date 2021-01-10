90 years ago
• Visitors to the Charles Feldheiser farm near Cromwell, where the skeleton of the mastodon is being unearthed by Dr. John T. Sanford, curator of paleontology of the Buffalo Museum of Science, are now being charged 25 cents each to go through the gate to the find. A very large number of people have been visiting the excavation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.