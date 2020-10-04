25 years ago
• The checkered flag has fallen for the last time at the Avilla Motor Speedway after a 30-year run. Saturday evening, some 5,000 fans gathered to bid farewell to the race track at Avilla. But the atmosphere was more like a party than a funeral as those gathered braved the record-setting cold temperatures, enjoyed record qualifying times, exciting racing and kindled a few more memories of the track many referred to as “a second home.” The property is currently for sale for commercial or industrial development.
