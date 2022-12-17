A look back honors parents
To the Editor:
To honor the memory of our parents, John and Marjorie Gorrell, we, their sons, wish you a blessed Christmas and would also like to share an anniversary of Pleasant Lake history.
When our Grandpa and Grandma, Dawson and Dolly Gorrell, moved from Hudson to Pleasant Lake in April 1931, Grandpa took over the Standard Oil Filling Station somewhere at the northeast corner of W. Main Street and Colleen Street. Grandpa ran that station until circa 1937, when he moved it to the northwest corner of Main Street and U.S. 27 (now S. Old U.S. Hwy 27), for the advantage of being along the highway.
Around 9 a.m., on the morning of Friday, Dec. 12, 1947, 75 years ago when dad was a junior at Pleasant Lake School, he heard a siren and saw a fire truck heading east. He looked out the assembly room window and realized that his dad’s station was on fire. He ran to the station to help carry out anything he could. One of the last things he carried out was a container of anti-freeze that by then was so hot it was starting to bulge.
That morning Dick Preston was at the station filling the tanks from his gasoline truck. Apparently the basement furnace on the north end of the station drew in the gasoline fumes, which caused an explosion. The back of the gasoline truck was on fire, and Mr. Preston drove it north, away from the station, with flames following the truck from behind. He was able to stop and close the valves on the truck, thus preventing an explosion. Dad said that Dick Preston was a hero that day.
The Steuben Republican newspaper reported the fire on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 1947, on Page 1. The paper reported that at the time of the fire, two folks were in the station in addition to Grandpa. At the time the station also served as a bus stop for folks wanting shop in Fort Wayne or head up into Michigan. Both the Pleasant Lake and Angola fire departments responded to the fire. Nevertheless the station was destroyed, and dad said that his heart sank.
Grandpa took a job at Weatherhead in Angola, in order to continue to provide for his family. Around 1952, he tried again and opened his third station at the southeast corner of Bellefontaine Road and Highway 27. His oldest son Dawson Jr., became involved, and father and son sold army surplus and fishing gear, as well as gasoline, candy, and pop, from the building that is still at that corner to this day. Grandpa had the best years of his life running his third station, and retired around 1962.
If you happen to be around Pleasant Lake, we hope that you have time to reflect on this bit of history, and how Grandpa’s perseverance after misfortune led to the most prosperous of his three stations. If you enjoy history, you can see the locations mentioned above as they were in 1968, by going to vintageaerial.com and searching “46-WST-4 (1968 Steuben County, IN)” for the location of the second station and “55-WST-27 (1968 Steuben County, IN)” for the location of the third station.
David, James and Steve Gorrell
