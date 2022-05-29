To the editor:
Auburn postal employees would like to thank the community of Auburn for their continued support after a two-year absence due to COVID-19.
After 27 years, a total of 280,974 pounds of food has been collected to date — an average of 10,406 pounds per year.
On Saturday, May 14, 2022, we collected 8,561 pounds. In 2019 we collected 10,733 pounds.
The food collected in the 46706 Zip Code was donated locally to Community Center of Caring (RSVP), SonShine Ministries, veterans Quiet Knight and the Heimach Center.
A big thank you to the local retailers for donating bags. Thanks to the 30 plus volunteers at the post office that consisted of postal employee family members, retired postal employees and the men from The Serenity House. Thanks to the many volunteers at Community Center of Caring and SonShine Ministries, and once again big thanks to the residents of this community for supporting this project locally for helping to make a difference here in Auburn.
Harold Spiess
Corunna
USPS food drive coordinator
