To the editor:
One rotten apple spoils the whole barrel. That is the way with nature: What starts out as a small mess creeps outward to what it touches.
The proposal to rezone the old Eaton property neighboring our beautiful YMCA facility/splash pad to allow heavy industry harkens the Sesame Street song: "Which of these things is not like the other, which of these things does not belong."
A bird's eye view of the neighborhood and listing of current activities show enclosed industry, child care, outdoor recreation, restaurants, homes to the east, etc. Perhaps it will be difficult to find future buyers with current zoning, but the proposal uses "Eye Sore" as one its arguments if the building stands empty awhile ... the Eye Sore they intend to intentionally create and supposedly block from YMCA view needs seriously to be questioned. Beware of promises to limit such "rot" from creeping once it has a foothold.
Dawn Ahrndt
Waterloo
