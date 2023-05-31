To the Editor:
This letter is a response to Mr. Klaassen's recent letter to the editor.
First off, you need to go back to school and read about 1930 Germany. Hitler also used religion to attack books he didn't like, and get them banned at first, and later resorted to burning them after he got the laws changed. Is that your aim?
You are the one acting like a fascist, not our school board. How dare you tell me, or my daughter what my grandkids can read. This class is for juniors and seniors, and the book in question does not have to be read by your kid, but, you do not have the right to say my kids also can't read it. It is a book ban, that is what it is.
The book in question is in my house and is about child angst, and as such, is very much a topic juniors and seniors should read. There is nothing in this book they don't already know about, and if there is, the child in question has other problems. Your comments about grooming are hilarious as the real groomers are usually using religion to abuse children. Statistics show that I am correct on this.
Bottom line, you have every right to shield your child, and the school board has gone out of their way to allow you to do so. You do not have the right to tell me, or others what our children may study. I trust our school board, and our educators to do the right thing. That is what they went to school to do. If you want your child to be ignorant, so be it.
Tim Schlotter
Kendallville
