Letter from school board president is reflective
To the editor:
As a property owner and parent of young DeKalb Central students (and soon-to-be students), I have been drawn to some of the school board letters these last couple weeks. The one written by our current school board president really caused me to think.
First let me say that I’m positive she’s a good person and parent. But as I read her letter, I feel that I should take her words at face value and assume that the things she’s proud enough to share about her nearly 10 years on our school board are also reflective of how she plans to continue if she is reelected.
She first mentions that she’s very proud to have been a part of three successful referendums for the Fort Wayne Community Schools (her employer) that totaled nearly $380 million. I, for one, do not want to repeat what we went through last year as a community again anytime soon! Our community was so torn by the way the referendum was handled.
She also mentions her strong commitment to the ISBA and NSBA (located in Alexandria, Virginia) and has received at least one award from the ISBA (located in Indianapolis). I don’t blame her for being proud and I applaud her commitments. However, as a taxpayer/parent, I have noticed too many times that our current school board appears to rely much more heavily on these organizations located elsewhere than they do on the knowledge and wishes of our community and our taxpayers.
While the ISBA and NSBA can be important tools, I do not believe they should supersede the desires of our local families. We are capable of running our school system with some autonomy. Outside influences can be useful in collecting data, but should never replace local decision making as it appears they often have over the last ten years.
Finally, I do think that it makes sense to elect officials to our school board who do not have spouses working for the school system. It just seems better to allow our school board to make decisions where they aren’t tempted to consider their household situation. Again, it has been nearly a decade since our governing body had that luxury.
I believe that all of our school board candidates are good people and love our community. They all have good reasons for wanting to be on the school. I am the daughter of a former school board member and know this to be true.
These are simply my reasons for how I will vote.
I will be voting for John Davis in the upcoming school board election.
Stephanie James
Auburn
