To the editor:
Not that long ago a small, local church put a sign out chastising the LGBTQ community; many, including myself, were outraged.
Another group countered with a community event meant to inspire unity, inclusion and kindness and, in addition, promote volunteerism. My husband Rick and I signed up for that Saturday morning event. The line of attendees was long. Volunteers were dispatched to a number of jobs including park painting, trash pick-up, youth fishing and more. We had a great time getting to know others while helping the community.
I understand that people have the right to protest and rally and that many of those people have only good intentions; the well-intentioned people hope to make a positive difference in the community — in the world. That being said, sometimes well meaning, good intentioned people have bad ideas and, in my opinion, having folks dressed in camouflage, carrying rifles at a rally meant to promote peace was not a stellar idea. I would hope that this tactic was not meant to intimidate and inflame but this, unfortunately, is the effect it had on many.
I think the statement Sheriff Cserep made questioning this, among other rally related issues, was something many of us were thinking. This does not make him, or others of us who had these same concerns, a racist or a KKK supporter; from what I understand, some who came to participate in the peace rally, including a clergyman, left when they saw the blatantly armed guards.
I wonder if the folks at the rally knew that area officers gave up their days off and time with family on Easter weekend to stand by to ensure no one at the rally was hurt and that there were no significant conflicts?
I believe that the majority of the people at the peace rally had, and continue to have, good intentions. I also know that a small group at that rally did not have good intentions and were not there to promote peace as evidenced by calling officers names and kicking up and piling rocks from the courthouse landscaping.
I, too, wish for peace for our community, our nation and our world. Peace starts with you and with me. It starts with civilized conversations and open minds. I try not to paint an entire group with one brush; I fail to understand why so many others would prefer to continue with conflict.
Thank you to the well-meaning rally attendees; I understand a significant amount of food was gathered for the less fortunate.
I hope we can continue to move forward, promoting inclusion, understanding, equality and kindness; I am just not sure these ideals are best served with rallies and protests, even with the best intentions. In my opinion what happened the Saturday of Easter weekend only furthered the divide.
Just because you have the right to do something does not mean it is right to do something.
Respectfully,
Jennie Short
Auburn
