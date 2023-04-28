To the Editor:
Folks, something’s not right here. I’m the head of the Steuben County Democratic Party. It’s a municipal election year and I’ve got great Dem candidates. There are no primary contests to drain our funds. It’s all going swimmingly well and yet … I’m exhausted. Why? How can this be??
Actually, It’s an easy question: I’m tired of talking. For weeks, I’ve been explaining to Democrats why it matters that they don’t vote in the Republican primary. Many of them really want to — the Mayoral race is a hot drama. And many Dems don’t understand why they shouldn’t participate. I field lots of misguided notions about why voting in a GOP primary is OK. For instance:
1) Since there are no contested races, there is no Democratic primary ballot. Wrong: There is a Democratic ballot that will include one of the three Democratic City Council candidates who stepped up to represent Districts A, B and D.. In turn, they’re counting on our Dem voters to step up and vote for them: Nick Sutton- Dist. A, Dave Olson- Dist. B, and Lou Ann Homan- Dist. D, are all counting on your support. (If you live in District C, please hold your vote until the general election. I’m currently conducting interviews with qualified candidates and will appoint the best choice by July).
2) There is no consequence for voting another Party’s ballot. Wrong: A voter’s political identification is determined by their primary vote. If a Democrat votes in a GOP primary, that voter will be identified as a member of the GOP party until they once again vote as a Democrat. The voter will be barred from serving as a Democrat on public boards, running for office on a Democratic ticket, and will be targeted by the GOP Party for correspondence and solicitations. Additionally, the voter will become invisible to the Democratic Party until they once cast a ballot in a Democratic primary.
3) Dem voters worry that an incompetent Republican will win the mayor’s office. Wrong: Folks, it doesn’t matter which Republican wins on Tuesday. A primary is not a real election. It’s of no consequence to Democrats who the Republicans choose to represent their Party. Neither Dave Martin nor Collen Everage is qualified to beat Democratic candidate, Sue Essman. For the last 16 years, Sue’s been working with Mayor Dick Hickman as the Human Resource Director for the City of Angola. She’s the only candidate who works and lives full time in Angola. Sue is indisputably the best choice for the Angola’s seamless transition to a robust future.
But It's not just the nonsensical justifications of Democrats that have worn me down: On Sunday, a GOP candidate lambasted me for two hours with texted accusations of intentionally confusing Democrats with campaign signs for our mayoral candidate Sue Essman, who won’t be on the ballot until November. The texts accused me of deceitful practices against Dem voters, who will be confused by the absence of Essman’s name on their primary ballot. I truly wonder about the motives behind that candidate’s concern: Was the outrage truly about the ethical treatment of Democratic voters? Or was my offense in educating our base of a Democratic option to voting for the GOP candidate? There go the anticipated crossover votes. ...
Democrats, don’t be pawns of Republican candidates. Stay in your own lane. I’m not asking for your time or treasure; I’m merely asking for your vote to remain within the Democratic Party. It matters.
Steuben Dems will host an Early Vote Open House from 9a.m. to noon this Saturday at Dem Headquarters, 109 W. Gale St., Angola. Donuts, coffee and candidates will be on hand. There is no charge to attend. Donations will be accepted. The event coincides with early primary voting at the Steuben County Courthouse less than a block away.
Judy Rowe
Angola
