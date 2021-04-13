Representation by the people and for the people has set the United States apart from the rest of the world for almost 250 years. Elected representation allows for advocacy on behalf of constituents, and under a statewide emergency, Hoosiers should have both the executive and legislative branches of state government involved in making decisions that affect them.
To ensure the governor is communicating with members of the General Assembly during disaster emergencies, I voted in favor of House Enrolled Act 1123, which would create the Legislative State of Emergency Advisory Group. The 10-member bipartisan group would consult with and advise the governor during emergencies that the Legislative Council determines have a statewide impact, and would share information with other legislators about the emergency.
If the governor declares a state of emergency that the Legislative Council determines has a statewide impact, HEA 1123 authorizes the Legislative Council to convene an emergency session of the General Assembly at their discretion. Also under HEA 1123, all federal stimulus dollars that the state can spend at its discretion would be subject to legislative oversight.
This will give the people of Indiana more than one seat at the table when it comes to emergency situation decision-making and protect them from being subject to blanket state-wide regulations. Increasing legislative input would ensure individuals from every corner of Indiana are directly represented by both branches.
HEA 1123 has been passed by both the Senate and House of Representatives. The governor has publicly stated his intent to veto the legislation, because he believes it is unconstitutional.
However, I believe the bill is constitutional because Article IV, Section 9 of our constitution states, “The length and frequency of the sessions of the General Assembly shall be fixed by law.” HEA 1123, if made law, would be the legislation that would satisfy this piece of our constitution and legitimize the Legislative Council’s authority to convene the General Assembly. In addition, there’s nothing in the Indiana Constitution saying the General Assembly cannot call itself into session.
What do you think?
Republican state Sen. Dennis Kruse is from Auburn.
