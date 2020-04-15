It is often said that when public health works, no one notices. In the midst of COVID-19, however, public health is dominating the news cycle and our daily routines. The measures being taken to prevent further community spread and to prepare and protect our health care workers are critical, and we strongly advise all Hoosiers to follow the orders and recommendations of our state and local officials.
This pandemic has also forced us to acknowledge the fundamental role that social, economic, physical and environmental conditions play in supporting — or jeopardizing — health. Consider the issues that have been highlighted over the past month: children go hungry when they are not at school; workers labeled essential do not have paid sick days available and may lose their jobs and income by staying home when ill; mental health and domestic violence issues may be worsened by isolation and quarantine; people with unsafe housing or experiencing homelessness are at significant risk. None of those issues are new, but they have been pushed front and center with COVID-19.
Our opportunity for health begins long before we are sick — in our homes, at school and work, and in our neighborhoods and communities. It requires the power of prevention and fair opportunities for all people, regardless of age, race, ability or income. It requires partnerships among public agencies, community-based organizations and the business sector. And it requires policies at the federal, state and local levels that prioritize improvements to those conditions in which people live, learn, worship, work and play.
Unfortunately, federal funding for public health programs and agencies has been falling for nearly a decade, and here in Indiana, our per capita public health spending is consistently among the lowest in the nation. We have all become familiar with the headlines rating our state poorly in measures of health, quality of life and the environment, but we rarely make the connection: We are getting what we pay for, and it is clearly not enough!
As we celebrate National Public Health Week (April 6-12) with gratitude and honor for the public health workforce and clinicians on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, we call on our elected officials and civic leaders to commit to long-term, substantial investment in Indiana’s public health system and the collective health and wellbeing of Hoosiers. Though we do not know when, at some point the urgency and challenges we currently face will diminish. We will get back to social gatherings and events, most of us will return to school and work, and we will find our new normal. What won’t have changed is the fundamental importance of providing everyone the opportunity to make the choices that allow them to live a long, healthy life.
We must have robust public health infrastructure and resources to protect and promote health, prevent illness and injury, and prepare for quick and effective response to public health threats like we face today. We must have a strong, properly equipped workforce to care for Hoosiers. And we must also have investment and policies that make for healthy communities, like universal access to Pre-K education, healthy food, and health care coverage; sidewalks, bikeways, trails and transit; paid sick time and family leave; and housing first and rehabilitation programs. Together, they lead to healthy people and thriving communities.
It’s no longer sufficient to simply treat diseases, infectious or chronic. We must also address social and economic factors. The resiliency and vibrancy of Indiana depend on it.
Susan Jo Thomas, JD, MSW, is president of Indiana Public Health Association, 615 N. Alabama St., Indianapolis. Former Kendallville resident Kim Irwin, executive director of Health by Design and administrator of Indiana Public Health Association, shared this column with us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.