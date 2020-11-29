If you had Thanksgiving with extended family this past week, keep an eye on your health.
State and federal health officials had advised Americans to consider either canceling Thanksgiving gatherings or greatly reduce the size of those annual holiday dinners in an effort to reduce the chances of COVID-19 chaining among families coming together from different places into one household in close quarters at the dinner table.
While some people, especially older Hoosiers, may have heeded that advice, we’re sure many people — including even some members of our own editorial board — still had at least some family members over.
It’s natural to trust your family and expect that they wouldn’t bring COVID-19 into your house. But as nearly half of all people carry the virus asymptomatically, especially younger people, you can never be 100% sure.
Coronavirus cases have already been surging to their highest points ever over the last several weeks and hospitals have shouldered that increase significantly. As of last week, there were still more than 3,200 people across Indiana in hospital beds being treated for COVID-19.
That’s strained a lot of health care systems and especially their staff.
Several nursing homes have also experienced new outbreaks, and the four-county area has seen more than 50 deaths in a little over a month’s time, about as many as the area combined for in the previous seven months.
The links have been crystal clear over the last two months — wider community spread leads to more hospitalizations, which leads to more deaths.
The next two weeks will be critical for Indiana coming out of Thanksgiving. The state has seen increases in coronavirus activity after every major holiday so far this year, but the difference now is that the system is running much closer to capacity than it was in the spring, summer and early fall.
So what can you do, regardless of whether you had a big Thanksgiving dinner or not?
Well, that part is easy — monitor your health closely.
The incubation period for COVID-19 can take as long as two weeks, so if you’ve contracted the virus you may not start feeling sick for up to 14 days from now.
Pay closer attention to the signals your body is sending you. If you start getting congested or develop a runny nose, if you start coughing, if you develop a fever or start losing your sense of taste or smell, stay home, get tested and reduce your contact as much as possible.
It may seem paranoid to arrange to work from home or call a day off for a runny nose, but right now, it can be the difference between getting the pandemic under control again or watching it spiral further out of control.
The worst thing to do with COVID-19 is to write off those common symptoms as just a cold or allergies and carry on about your normal life. That can potentially lead to you becoming a super spreader at work, school, church or wherever else you might go.
Indiana was seeing some very minor improvements in its COVID-19 figures this past week for the first time in about eight weeks. It was an early sign that maybe the state was starting to bend the curve and recover from the nearly two-month surge that it’s experienced.
If Hoosiers want to keep that glimmer of progress and build on it, being extra careful for the next two weeks will be critical.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.