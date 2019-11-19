To the editor:
The Kendallville Board of Aviation Commissioners would like to thank the sponsors and volunteers for their support of the Kendallville Airport, Fly-in/Drive-in, Sept. 21, 2019: Falcon Aviation, Airframe Components by Williams, Inc., Compliance Advantage, LLC., Kendallville Iron and Metal, Quick Tanks Inc., WAWK radio station, and the City of Kendallville.
Thanks also to Chapter #2, of the Experimental Aircraft Association based out of Fort Wayne, for arranging and coordinating free airplane rides for kids ages 7-12. The day of the Fly-in/Cruise-in, a total of 61 rides were given when time ran out and there were kids that did not get a ride. Chapter #2 and the pilots came back to the Kendallville Airport the following weekend to give eight more rides to kids that didn't get a ride that Saturday. Special thanks to pilots Kim Fox, Thomas Wright, Sydney Williams and David Resler for donating their time and planes to make the rides possible.
Last but not least, a special thanks to Dave Beltz, assistant airport manager of the Kendallville Airport, and Shelly Williams, of Airframe Components by Williams, for the many hours they put into organizing, planning and coordinating the events that day.
Kendallville Board of Aviation Commissioners
Mike Jansen, president; Roger Thon, treasurer; Ken Marrs, secretary; Bob Campbell; Ken Marrs, secretary Kendallville BOAC
