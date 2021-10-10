25 years ago
• Kendallville City Council will commemorate the 130th anniversary of Kendallville’s first City Council meeting by meeting in the old City Hall council chambers, abandoned in late 1993, because of handicapped inaccessibility. According to an article in the 1910, Kendallville Standard newspaper found by local historian Russell Frehse, the first Kendallville City Council meeting was held on Oct. 12, 1866, in an office in the former First National Bank building, which later became Campbell & Fetter Bank, at 212 S. Main. St.
