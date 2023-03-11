To the Editor:
I want to take this opportunity to thank the Albion and Wolf Lake Communities for supporting and helping the students at Central Noble Primary School to raise $9,180.23 for the American Heart Association in the fundraiser, “The Kids Heart Challenge!”
We conducted this fundraiser during physical education classes at Central Noble Primary School during the week of Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. the students who participated got to play basketball, jump rope, scooter board, bowl, and listen to music during P.E. at school. the donations the students raised will go to doctors and researchers so they can continue to generate better medicines that limit heart attacks, strokes and other heart diseases that kill thousands of people each year here in the United States.
With the3 help of these communities' generosity, the students were able to achieve many goals, reinforce many life skills, and receive awards for their efforts. The students got chances to take on added organization, communication, responsibility, and math skills. But most importantly, they got an opportunity to help and care about others who are less fortunate than them. they also learned about goal setting skills by setting personal and school-wide goals, which helps them to learn more about teamwork skills.
Participating students received incentive prizes such as T-shirts, jump rope, and kickballs. Central Noble Primary School will receive $900 from US-Games to purchase new P.E. and recess equipment.
Again thank you for your generosity and kindness you showed toward the children and the American Heart Association with your donations. this is truly a wonderful reflection of your character and your commitment to your children and charity.
Scott Rees
Primary and elementary physical education teacher
Central Noble Community Schools
