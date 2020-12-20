Larry Font of Angola thanks Cameron Hospital, writing: "On Dec. 7, I was admitted to the hospital as a COVID 19 patient and spent eight days in the COVID-19 unit care. I want to publicly acknowledge the wonderful care and what a great facility we have here in Angola. The staff was very dedicated, loving and treated me like family. The city of Angola should be very proud of our Cameron Hospital. I am home now and slowly getting back my strength. I want to again thank the total staff for my care — you are indeed a Class A hospital."
James Anderson of Ligonier extends high fives to Parkview Noble Hospital. He wrote: "I was admitted Nov. 20 with Covid 19 Respiratory Failure. I also had atrial fibrillation (rapid heartbeat.) The doctor at the fast care unit in Kendallville caught it and sent me to the Emergency Room where I was tested for a rapid heartbeat and isolated in the chapel because I was positive and needed to be admitted as soon as possible. From the moment the doctor sent me to the hospital where they admitted me, they wasted no time in getting me tested and set up for my recovery. I received the best care; that wonderful staff never let me out of their sight for very long. They were always there, while I had Covid, risking infection themselves to make sure I was cared for. I want to send out my thanks to all the staff at Parkview Noble that allowed me to go home Nov. 30. I feel great today; if it wasn't for the great care I received at Parkview Noble, I might not be here today. A big thank you to the Parkview Noble staff."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.