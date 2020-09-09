As the pandemic has carved out a new normal for most of us, more people are doing the bulk of their shopping online. Part of smart online shopping is always using a credit card. It gives shoppers added security against missing orders, delays and other fraud. However, scammers are still angling to steal your credit card information — virtual credit card numbers help reduce that risk.
Virtual credit cards allow consumers to create unique card numbers, expiration dates and security codes for online and over-the-phone transactions. They can be created for each purchase or used for more than one. Some users even set up a number for each vendor they use.
Virtual credit cards can be used through a browser extension, software on your PC, an app or even an online account. Using a virtual credit card won’t have any negative affect on your credit scores either. It just protects the numbers you use to pay.
Using virtual information gives you extra protection if a company you bought from is the victim of a data breach, or your information is otherwise exposed to criminals. The hackers may get your information, but they won’t be able to do any damage since your real credit card number isn’t attached to the virtual number. Even if there is a data breach, you won’t need to cancel your card, wait to get a new one and then update all your payment info.
The BBB offers the following tips for those interested in using a virtual credit card:
• Review your accounts regularly. While the virtual numbers are an added layer of protection, they are never a guarantee. If you spot any unusual or suspicious charges, dispute them immediately.
• Set up spending limits. Most virtual cards let you set spending limits for each number or even specific stores. If you reuse that number, this can help limit losses and even keep you on budget.
• Keep an eye on expiration dates. If you do reuse a virtual number, make sure you know when it expires. Consider setting the limit yourself and generating a new one when the old one has been exhausted.
• Don’t use a virtual card to pay for long-term subscriptions. Since virtual cards have much shorter expirations, they aren’t the best way to pay for subscriptions you want to pay on a regular basis. As soon as they expire, the subscription could be declined and your account could be canceled.
• Think about returns. If you purchase an item online and then return it to a physical store, you may not be able to get cash refunded because you won’t have the physical card to present. Are you OK with store credit or a gift card in exchange for something you must return in-person?
If you are concerned about a data breach and protecting your identity, visit BBB.org and read 8 Tips from the BBB: What to Do After a Data Breach and BBB tip on Credit Freezes and Fraud Alerts.
If you suspect that your identity has been stolen, report it. Visit IdentityTheft.gov to find out how, and for a personalized recovery plan.
If you run into a scam, whether you lose money or not, file a report with the BBB at BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your reports help other consumers dodge scams and avoid losing money.
Marjorie Stephens is president/CEO of BBB Serving Northern Indiana, 4011 Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.
