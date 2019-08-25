25 years ago
DeKalb County Community Concerts for the 1994-1995 season were announced, with acts such Banjomania opening the season, followed by the Huber Marionettes, Lenny Solomon Trio, and Cantibile Singers in the spring. All concerts were held in the DeKalb High School auditorium. Every one of the acts had performed at the famed Carnegie Hall in New York City.
