25 years ago
• The American Family Association sponsored a Friday-night concert for all DeKalb County teens at the DeKalb Middle School gym. The free concert was held following football games. High Force provided contemporary rock music with special effects. A Mime Time group of 20 Leo High School students and door prizes also were featured.
