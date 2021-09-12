90 years ago
• One person is dead and another lies critically injured in Sacred Heart hospital at Garrett, the result of a fuel gas explosion which wrecked the interior of the Bungalow Inn, on S.R. 3, a mile and a half north of LaOtto. Gas, taken from drums secured at Fort Wayne, is used for cooking purposes at the inn, which is a combined filling station and lunchroom at the intersection of Road 3 and the Garrett road. Gas had leaked from the container during the afternoon. When the two men went to the basement where the gas container was placed, a match was thoughtlessly lit and a terrific blast followed. The explosion, which was heard for considerable distance, hurled the men 10 feet from the basement and moved the building several inches off its foundation.
