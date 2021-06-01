Every day, Hoosier police officers put their lives on the line to keep our community safe. This session, after conversations with the Fraternal Order of Police, the Indiana State Police, the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus and others, my colleagues and I found it necessary to bolster our investments in law enforcement and strengthen training requirements.
In the new budget, the General Assembly allocated $70 million for improvements to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, $30 million for body cameras, and $5 million to provide raises to state police and conservation and excise officers. In addition, $8 million will go toward establishing a High Tech Crimes Unit and another $7 million will go toward upgrading safety gear for correctional officers.
The General Assembly also passed legislation to help improve relations between police and the people they serve. House Enrolled Act 1006 requires all officers to be trained in de-escalation and requires police departments to more rigorously check the disciplinary history of officer candidates. I was pleased this law passed the legislature unanimously with the support of police unions and citizen groups.
I am incredibly thankful for the dedication of our law enforcement officers. It is important we continue having conversations with them and community members, and I believe this new funding and HEA 1006 are steps in the right direction.
If you have any questions or concerns on this or other topics, please feel free to contact me at Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov or 317-233-0930.
What do you think?
State Sen. Dennis Kruse is a Republican from Auburn.
