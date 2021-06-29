With the beginning of a new week comes one of the biggest challenges of my journalistic career so far.
After nearly 28 years in the business, I will be taking over as editor of The Star, something I would have never imagined as a young photojournalist taking classes at Ball State University.
With this new challenge comes an even bigger responsibility, as I am taking over for someone that I can call a true mentor. And with that responsibility comes big shoes that I will have to fill.
Dave Kurtz, isn’t stepping away from journalism completely though; with his semi-retirement from KPC Media his byline will still grace the pages of our daily publications.
Mr. Kurtz has been a fixture in the Auburn community for nearly 50 years and will continue to be. As a freelance reporter he will still provide community journalism news pieces for The Star.
In print and online, community journalism has an important role in today’s ever-changing electronic media world. As I take over this role, there won’t be major changes to the daily publication.
Over the years I have worked with several editors who have influenced my career. From Rick Martinez, who hired me as a freelance photographer at The Herald Republican in October 1993, to Jay Heater, who convinced me I was going to have to be more than a photographer if I wanted a job at the Journal Review in Crawfordsville.
Mr. Heater inspired me to become the community journalist that I am today.
Along the way, there have been others who have had an influence on me: Mike Marturello, Tina McGrady and Steve Garbacz. Each and every editor has taught me something along the way.
There is one more important person who has pushed me and encouraged me along the way … my wife, Jamie. She has been my rock, encouraging me with every new job opportunity and every story I ask her to read for her opinion. She is the one that has truly made a difference in my journalistic career.
Through the good times and the bad and every step along the way, she has been the one constant in my life that has always been there.
In taking the reins of The Star, I look forward to working with government officials throughout DeKalb County, bringing interesting features to readers and exploring all the county has to offer. In the coming months I will be covering the ACD Festival Labor Day weekend and the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
I look forward to working with everyone within the community, including the existing staff of The Star.
Don’t hesitate to share your story ideas with me. I am always just a call or email away.
