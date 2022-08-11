Public invited to honor retiring library director
To the Editor:
Janelle Graber will retire in September after 30 years of dedicated service as Eckhart Public Library director.
The public is invited to attend a reception in her honor on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 4-7 p.m., at the library. We hope you will stop by the meeting room on the main level to wish Janelle well, express your appreciation for her work and perhaps share one of your favorite library stories. A brief program will take place at 6 p.m. Throughout the late afternoon, refreshments will be served in the library park.
The date again — to celebrate and to honor Janelle’s service — is Thursday, Aug. 18.
Carolyn Foley, Eckhart Public Library Foundation, president
Barbara Olenyik Morrow, Eckhart Public Library Board of Trustees, president
