To the editor:
I’ve never been shy when it comes to supporting the right person for a job, regardless of party politics or who the party deems worthy of the position. I have stood hand in hand with social and fiscal conservatives when they have bucked the party establishment and I am proud to do so once again with Jeff Wible.
Jeff is a man of integrity and honor and I have no doubt that he will be the voice for the voiceless and those in need. The right to life is absolutely essential and an issue closest to my heart. For me, it’s important to have someone that doesn’t just silently cast the right votes but will be outspoken in their support of pro-life bills in the General Assembly. The second amendment also finds an ally in him and he will protect our God-given rights in the Constitution.
Jeff will do his best to enhance the lives and pocketbooks of each and every citizen in the 13th district of Indiana’s state Senate. His knowledge and diligence to all of these issues is what impresses me most about his candidacy.
There is no doubt, that Jeff is the kind of Republican leader that Indiana needs and deserves. More importantly, Jeff is the kind of constitutional conservative that the 13th district deserves.
I have represented you in the State Legislature and in Congress. At each level, I have supported tax decreases and bold steps towards eliminating the income tax. Jeff will provide the same type of bold leadership in areas such as life, the right to bear arms, and the lowering of and elimination of taxes.
If you are my kind of Republican, this should be an easy vote. Vote Jeff Wible for Indiana state Senate District 13.
Marlin Stutzman
Middlebury
Howe home and business owner
