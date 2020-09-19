To the editor:
I just read the article about John Wicker resigning from the East Noble School Board and was appalled.
When he was accused of an affair was the last straw. John is a very respected and a Christian man and does not deserve to be treated this way.
This is a board issue and it needs to be rectified. These accusations were made from the school board president. She represents East Noble; is this what people want guiding the schools' future?
He has done so much for East Noble behind the scenes that a lot of people will never know out of his own pocket. I could make a list of things but that is not the topic of this letter.
Shame on all of you.
John might be vocal but he hasn't gotten where is is at by setting back. John gets the job done and trust me he will be missed more than some will know.
Sue Wallen
Former Kendallville resident
Arizona
