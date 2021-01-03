90 years ago
• A little survey up and down Kendallville’s Main Street this morning among the businessmen, as to their reaction about the year 1930, may be summed up in four words: “Glad it is gone” — that being the consensus. Many pleasant memories, however, were recalled of the events of the past year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.