COVID-19 has us dealing with an enormous amount of stress and anxiety. Interrupted routines, fear of the unknown, health concerns, quarantines, adapting to new work policies and procedures, increased pressure, decreased work hours, job loss, worry about loved ones, physical and social distancing, grief, isolation, and financial uncertainty has us on a seemingly unending emotional roller coaster.
These negative emotions paired with limited social supports pose a great threat to those at risk for developing a Substance Use Disorder, who are in treatment for Substance Use Disorder, or who are in recovery.
Isolation has an overwhelming effect on substance use and addiction. At first, using alcohol or other substances to cope with negative feelings may make an individual feel better, but the effects are short lived, and habits form very quickly. Eventually you run the risk of what was once a “want to” that took the edge off becoming a “have to” nagging need that can’t be ignored. If an occasional glass of wine has turned into nighty consumption of a bottle or more, it’s time for a change.
Your brain is an amazing tool, but it can play tricks on you when dealing with addiction. It has a way of justifying your actions and can lead you down the path into Substance Use Disorder. “It’s not that bad.” “If I’m still able to work in the morning, I’m fine.” “I’m stressed, I deserve this.” “I’ll quit doing this when things are back to normal.” “If I start drinking early, I’ll stop early.”
Thoughts like these can start the snowball effect into damaging patterns. If at any time you or a loved one questions if you may be misusing alcohol or other substances, take that as a wake-up call. Your very next step should be to reach out to your primary care physician or a mental health care provider to discuss your concerns and options.
For those currently being treated for substance use or are in recovery, this is an especially challenging time. But adapting to their new normal — their new rhythm — can be done if they use the tools they have been trained to use and continue reaching out to their established support systems. Medication Assisted Treatment is still available, virtual support meetings are being held in communities large and small and therapy sessions are being conducted over the phone. Treatment centers and support groups have pivoted quickly to expand availability and adapt to phone and video platforms because consistent face-to-face connections is an important part of the recovery journey. While it is different, these virtual opportunities are creating the connections needed for those in treatment or recovery to be successful.
Although day to day activities have been disrupted, and times are uncertain, there are ways to take control of your current circumstance. Be intentional about finding a new daily routine! Stay committed to healthy choices. It is critical to stay connected with family and friends — but skip virtual happy hours. Get outside and be active. Find a recipe and cook a new meal. Exercise. Take a break from social media. Read a book. Get creative!
It’s important to live in the present and ask yourself what you need in that exact moment. And be kind to yourself. Remember, addiction is a chronic disease. One that can be prevented, can be treated, and recovery is possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.