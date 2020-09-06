25 years ago
• The Auburn City Council proposed annexing property on the west side of C.R. 19, owned by Betty Dilgard and bordering the Garrett Industrial Park and CSX Railroad. Garrett City Planner Steve Bingham said the acreage is in Garrett’s planned jurisdiction and the city would look at legal options, if necessary. Auburn officials reportedly planned for the site as an industrial park area, and the Auburn Foundry had an option to purchase the land.
