25 years ago
The YMCA of DeKalb County offered a variety of winter activities for both men and women. They included a co-ed beginner strength training class for those who wanted to learn the fundamentals of weight training. Also offered were co-ed self-defense classes led by Brenda and Matt Moran, who offered common-sense strategies and easy techniques; and a men’s wallyball league with a goal of fitness and fun.
