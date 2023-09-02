90 years ago
• Kendallville Public Schools will open Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1933. Kindergarten Department is open to children who will be 5 years of age on or before Oct. 1. Primary Department open to children who will be 6 years of age on or before Oct. 1. Kendallville High School is rated as a first class high school by the State Department of Indiana and is a member of the “North Central Association of Schools and Colleges”, which membership entitles our graduates to college entrance in all member colleges without examination. The “North Central Association of Schools and Colleges” covers 21 states, and all colleges of high standing are members of this association. For more information, call or write H.M. Dixon, Superintendent of Schools.
