One year ago, I came back to Tunisia in northern Africa after spending nine amazing months in the small, Midwestern town of Kendallville. I was a Hoosier for almost a year, and I still hold that piece of my identity very dearly.
The Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) program is fully-funded by the U.S. Department of State. Students are expected to be youth ambassadors, increasing mutual understanding. Students from the U.S. can apply, too.
Application
During my sophomore year, I submitted my YES application, took a few English tests, had two interviews and on Jan. 23, 2019, I received a phone call that changed my life.
In August 2019, I packed my whole life into two suitcases, wrapped a Tunisian flag around them and boarded an Airbus plane.
Arriving in Indiana
During a three-day orientation in Washington, D.C., I met students from the four corners of the globe, learnt what I was expected to do during that year and then hit the road to Home Sweet Home Indiana.
I found my host parents waiting for me impatiently. I went for a hug and then they took me to my home for the next nine months. As we drove through Fort Wayne and the countryside, I was exploring the vast nature, cornfields and factories.
I loved Kendallville; there was a lake and a park next to our house, downtown was nearby, and it felt very homey.
As I was getting my luggage upstairs, I remember spilling some of my Fanta on the carpet on my way up to my room. Not a very good impression.
American high school
Soon after my arrival, in mid-August, I started school at East Noble (relatively early compared to my high school in Tunisia where school starts on Sept. 15).
I was really excited that I had the freedom to choose my classes based on my interests, as opposed to Tunisia where the school imposes a specific schedule for each class.
ENHS is way bigger than my old high school. I loved the building, the auditorium, the labs, the cafeteria, and the hallways; it truly felt like a Netflix show.
I was lost virtually every day for the first weeks. I developed a catchphrase that later became my card to get away with whatever happened.
“I am sorry; I am an exchange student.”
I loved all of my teachers. They were welcoming, helpful and understanding. I was close to most of them. One particular detail that amazed me is the fact that each student can study at his/her own pace. Education was very digitized which made all projects and research easier.
Teachers decorate their classrooms to create a safe and comfortable learning environment. In Tunisia, students and teachers alternate rooms throughout the day which creates some kind of confusion.
I loved that many activities were school-based. The community inside, and outside, the school was tight. For example, during football games, when parents and friends are gathered, despite their age differences, they are all united by their love for the Knights.
I tried to stay as busy as possible to overcome homesickness and fully immerse myself in the school.
I made incredible, like-minded friends who made the experience a thousand times better and to whom I am very grateful. I am still in touch with most of my closest friends and I am sure our friendship is everlasting.
I was part of the tennis team in the fall and did swimming and diving in the winter. I was part of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council (MYAC), student council and Key Club, as well. I gave back to my community and learnt a lot about my community in the meanwhile.
Sports in the U.S. is a big commitment. From morning weightlifting, to after-school practice, to meets that could last until 10 p.m., I found myself fully invested. It was tough but I enjoyed every second of it and had fun alongside my teammates.
Theater
I also discovered the camaraderie of theater in projects like set construction, stage lighting and co-writing. I co-wrote and performed The Dash during the first trimester at Mr. Ogle’s class. We poured our soul and heart into a play that carries a simple and innocent message: It doesn’t matter the day you were born or the one when you died, what matters is the in-between. One unforgettable moment that happens before every show is the group huddle. It was a collective moment to let out all the negative energy that could be bothering us and truly appreciate each other’s teamwork and get ready for a terrific performance.
Host family
My host parents, the Housholders, are dedicated to cross-cultural understanding. Their home expands from Indiana to Norway, Chile, West Bank, India, Pakistan, Thailand, Egypt, Brazil and last but not least Tunisia. They have a piece of their heart in all of those countries and more.
They spoiled me just like they do to every person who steps into their house. We went on adventures to Shipshewana, Indianapolis and visited family in the East and South.
New York was magical. The streets of Manhattan, Central Park, Empire State Building, 9/11 memorial, and — hands down best of all — the Friends museum — I watched Friends excessively before my exchange year.
In Key West, I visited the Hemingway house and went crab fishing. I didn’t catch a thing but at least I tried. I enjoyed touring the island with my bike and going on night walks. Half of my heart is in Key West.
IEW
The third week of November was International Education Week, the highlight of my year.
From walking around in my Tunisian Jebbah with a Tarbouch on my head, to having middle school students try Harissa on Cheez-It crackers, I brought a part of Tunisia to my American classrooms.
My inner ambassador manifested itself. I walked around with a traditional outfit for a week in the hallways. I got stares that prompted very interesting questions about my background and identity. I delivered over 20 presentations at elementary, middle and high schools. One at a church and others over Zoom.
I was excited to talk about the Jasmine revolution, our democracy, our beautiful beaches on the Mediterranean and everything that makes me proud of being Tunisian.
COVID-19
Mid-March, COVID-19 hit and schools shut down. I gave e-learning a try, then gave up (because I would be leaving early). We went on walks, cooked, watched series and played card games. It was an unexpected vacation and we bonded as a family.
In May, I returned on a charter flight, quarantined for 15 days at a hotel and then reunited with my family.
At my old high school I felt alone and sort of an outsider. It took me a short time to re-adjust, make new friends — most of my old friends are seniors and I went back as a junior — and focus on my academics. I found myself constantly comparing my new and old lifestyle, my new and my old school, etc. Shortly after, life went back to normal.
Overall, I had the greatest experience anyone could ask for. And all of this wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for host families who each year, in all 50 states, open their homes to a “stranger” who eventually becomes part of their family. #Host_for_America
Note: East Noble has a wonderful tradition of welcoming AFS and YES international exchange students. For information about possibly hosting for all or part of a school year contact Grace Housholder at 260-318-1981 or ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or visit afsusa.org.
