25 years ago
• Gene Lock and Bob Beckley, Albion marshal and fire chief respectively, defused a bomb fashioned out of a gallon milk jug and containing a drain-cleaning fluid. A 14-year-old male, who allegedly produced the bomb and placed it in an alley off the 200 block of South Elm Street in Albion, faces a charge of Class C felony ownership or possession of a bomb loaded with dangerous gases.
