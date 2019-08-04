25 years ago
• Kruse International said “cars from the stars” would be crossing the auction block during its annual Labor Day weekend sale in Auburn. Cars with histories included the first female Indy race car driven by Janet Guthrie, Al Unser Jr.’s first racer, a 1965 Rolls Royce formerly owned by Bruce Lee, a 1965 Rolls Royce once owned by John Lennon, a 1963 Studebaker Avanti once owned by Ricky Nelson, plus vehicles once belonging to singer Richard Carpenter, dictator Joseph Stalin and comedian W.C. Fields.
