To the editor:
This Father’s Day our family celebrated the occasion, but emptiness remains for these past 6 years. Two grandchildren were again missed due to inept actions of Indiana Department Child Services and Courts ill-equipped to take proper corrective measures. A false accusation was acted upon creating substantiations based on one interview. DCS embraced narrative without competent investigation resulting in children being manipulated as pawns against targeted parent. The caseworker violated major DCS guidelines. Caseworker neglected interviewing teenage children in the home at time of alleged single incident. Teachers, doctors, other pertinent parties never interviewed. The Guardian-ad-litem never interviewed the targeted parent.
DCS Ombudsman Report stated case documentation was poor and lacking. Greek philosopher Sophocles said: “What people believe prevails over what is the truth.” This was evident witnessing the Department of Child Services substantiation process.
The judiciary and therapists accept such DCS substantiations without question, making decisions intensifying the trauma children experience. Court decisions, trying to be safe, end up encouraging continued coercive control, further preventing targeted parent from any contact. Legislative action is required to protect innocent Indiana families from similar destructive injustice.
I see things in the house. A duck call, hanging by its lanyard, that the oldest sneaking into my office would make duck quacks with. In the corner, a favorite book the youngest and I would always read together. I see their pictures throughout the house. The objects bring me a moment of joy. Their void takes a piece of my heart.
Robert Lowden
Angola
