Can we survive two more years with the most productive president?
To the Editor:
In a recent interview President Biden said that there probably has not been a president in history that has got more done in their first two years in office than him. I would tend to agree with him. Just look at what he and his administration have accomplished:
• He has taken us from energy independence to relying on buying oil and gas from countries that hate us and depleting our oil reserve.
• His border policies have taken us from a secure border to an open border where more than 2,000,000 illegal aliens have invaded our country.
• We are struggling through the highest inflation in over four decades. In no small measure as a result of his administration’s out of control frivolous spending.
• President Biden and his administration supported defunding the police as a result of George Floyd’s death. The police were demonized and intimidated to not do their jobs. This resulted in an exodus of police officers in many of our major cities. This and lenient woke D.A.s and bail reforms have led to significant increases in violent crimes to the point that many of our cities have become unsafe. After public pushback President Biden has backed off on supporting the defunding of police.
• The politicizing of the Justice Department. There now exists a two-tier level of justice.
• Ongoing supply chain issues.
• The politicizing of our military. Our military leadership seems to be more concerned with wokeness than preparing our soldiers to protect our country and win wars. This may be part of the reason all military branches are struggling to make their recruitment goals.
• Let’s not forget the tragic pullout of our troops from Afghanistan which resulted in the death of 13 of our soldiers and abandoning thousands of Americans and Afghans that supported us during the war.
• Student loan forgiveness. How is this remotely fair to those who didn’t go to college and those who have already paid off their loans!
• A constant stream of gaffes by President Biden and his VP that have to be “walked back” by his handlers and often cause concern with our allies. A current example is Biden responding to comments by Putin warning about Armageddon if Putin uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine. This comment was highly criticized by the President of France.
• His Attorney General labeled parents who dare to challenge school boards on what their children are being taught as domestic terrorists.
Can our country survive two more years of President Biden and the current leadership in Congress? Hopefully on November 8th there will be a change in the leadership in Congress which can provide a check and balance to Biden and his woke, socialistic policies. It is time for both parties to start working together and get back to common sense leadership or our country is in big trouble!
John B. Goudy
Angola, Indiana
