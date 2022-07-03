25 years ago
• Noble Hawk Golf Links opened for play recently after two years of planning and construction. The 18-hold golf course is nestled in rolling hills and a wooded area south of Kendallville on Ind. 3. Tim Dykstra is the director of golf and a golf pro. Golf fees for the year are $600 for a single membership and $900 for a couple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.