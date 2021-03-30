To the editor:
Thursday, March 25, 2021, my wife and I finally had the opportunity to get our first Moderna vaccine shot at Middaugh Hall, DeKalb County Fairgrounds. My wife is disabled and was pretty apprehensive about it, as was I. We are happy to share that the experience was positive beyond our expectations in every way possible.
We wish to thank the DeKalb County Health Department for having the operation so perfectly organized. And most of all we want to say thank you to all the 65 or so volunteers working tirelessly to help make everyone’s experience so incredibly pleasant and easy. As for the kind and gentle people administering the vaccine, we both thought that was the easiest shot we’d ever got in our entire lives. Thank you very much for that!
These people are a wonderful example of why the Auburn area and DeKalb County is truly one of the best places to live in Indiana. It’s truly awesome to see everything and everyone work so well together.
David and Marilyn Williams
Garrett
