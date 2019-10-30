To the editor:
I have gone to school, gone to church, worked and raised my children all in Auburn. I have been involved in my community as has my family. I love our town and if you’ve ever met me you know I love to talk to everyone I meet. In my lifetime we have had few contested elections in Auburn. This year we have a very close mayoral race. I think overall that has been good for our community. This has caused many issues to be bought up, it’s engaged many new voices and it’s given us a rare chance to better get to know the candidates.
I have the pleasure of knowing both candidates. I think they are both hardworking and caring people. That does not mean I think, “Auburn is good no matter which one wins.” I actually think Auburn will look very different four years from now, 10 years from now or even 30 years from now depending on who we elect this year.
One candidate has been in construction and was our first city planner. My understanding is he was successful at creating that position, years ago. We are fortunate, our current city planner is doing a great job. Things have rapidly changed in city planning, historic preservation, and city growth. Our current city planner is working to implement newer, more innovative ideas.
Sarah Payne has a resume in the profit as well as non-profit sectors giving her vast experiences and contacts. Sarah brings inspiring leadership, grant finding and writing talents, management expertise, extensive budgeting experience, promotion and communication gifts, and immeasurable collaborations all with her to the mayor’s office.
I think we will have one candidate who would keep Auburn mostly the same. Same guys doing the same stuff. However, with Sarah Payne as mayor of Auburn we will begin to see new people and ideas. We will start having collaboration with agencies and organizations that can truly renovate and secure longevity in our whole town: west end, east end, downtown, everywhere.
Through this campaign I have learned that quality of place is economic growth. We need economic stability and that comes through employers and employees feeling that Auburn is the best place to be located. We can not afford to be the “best kept secret.” We need to be known as the best place to visit and to live.
I raised my children here and currently all five of my children call Auburn home. I need forward quality of place thinking to make sure my five grandchildren want to call Auburn home, too. I feel that is best achieved through Sarah Payne as mayor of Auburn. Her forward thinking and ability to get projects done moves Auburn in the right direction.
Your vote and my vote matter.
I am voting for Sarah Payne for Auburn
Roger Taylor
Auburn
