To the editor:
We are free to choose.
May God help all of mankind to understand that there is no need for greed and for the power of possession.
May God help all of mankind to understand that no one person is better than another, that no man is wiser than another, that no one is stronger than another, and that no one is worth more than another.
May God help all of mankind to understand that in the end we are all of one race, no matter what shell we inhabit, equal in our desires and needs.
May God help all of mankind to understand that there is enough for everyone, and that we do not need to lie, cheat, steal and kill to gain what we need.
May God help all of mankind to understand his love for us is the greatest thing we have and if we abuse it, it could be lost.
May God help all of mankind to understand that it is not his desire that mankind destroy itself, that we have been given choices.
We have no control over what others may choose. We can only choose for ourselves. If we choose violence and hate, it will come back to us. We can only hope that the majority of us will choose kindness and good will.
Barbara Case
Topeka
