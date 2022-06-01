Open letter to U.S. Rep. Banks: We are being replaced
To the editor:
This is an email that I sent to our representative about the illegal invasion of our country:
Representative Banks, I have tried many times to reach out to you regarding the invasion by foreign forces that is occurring in our country, but apparently you are too important to speak with a lowly constituent like me. So, I have decided to inform everyone via verbal communication and letters to the editor and any other conduit that I can find to let them know how insulated and isolated you are from them (the common Hoosier).
I have spoken to a couple of your buffers, one of which was cordial and told me to send an email to garrtettserstad@mail.house.gov but I did not receive a response.
Then I talked to another gentleman who asked me if I was a member of the media? When I told him that I was only a concerned citizen, he basically laughed at me and said that you would take my concerns under consideration.
I voted for you, but at this point I will consider you to be a Washington insider who is in bed with the Democrats. I will do everything I can to expose you to the average hard-working Hoosier that you do not have time for.
I am going to submit a copy of this to every paper in our area. The preservation of our country is too important to take lightly.
I understand that you are in the belly of the beast (Washington, D.C.), but you need to reengage with the average American again, that is your job after all “Representative.”
Here is a comment made on a “conservative” website about Governor Abbott’s supposed relocation of illegals:
Gee that is great Governor Abbott, you have helped the Democrats move these invaders deeper into the interior of the country. I saw just today (Memorial Day) a white luxury bus, that most Americans cannot afford to travel on, with dark tinted windows dropping off illegals at a hotel, that many Americans cannot afford to stay in.
Yes, sir, you are doing a great job of protecting Texas and the rest of the country. (Sarc)
When will the people who care about the future of this nation wake up to the realization that we are being replaced, Black, White, Asian, Indian, we are all being replaced and they are using our tax dollars to do it!
Call your representatives and raise Cain; this has to be stopped and then reversed or else we are doomed as a nation.
Kevin Kell
Waterloo
