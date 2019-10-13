In good things, it’s nice to know when you are No. 1.
Earlier this year we researched ways our counties in northeast Indiana are No. 1.
DeKalb County, for example, has the No. 1 public collection of Duesenberg automobiles in the state and possibly also in the world.
LaGrange County has Indiana’s No. 1 outdoor flea market — in Shipshewana — and is No. 1 in cattle and calves inventory and forage land.
Noble County’s Black Pine Animal Sanctuary is ranked as the No. 1 non-profit in the state at greatnonprofits.org. Noble County also has the No. 1 windmill museum east of the Mississippi River.
Steuben County is No. 1 in the state in outdoor recreational diversity.
Those are just a few of the factors that make our area of the world No. 1 in our mind.
Another important No. 1 occurred to us during National Newspaper Week this past week (Oct. 6-12).
Our four counties are No. 1 in Indiana for number of local, family-owned daily and weekly publications in print.
Locally owned for well over a century, KPC Media Group publishes three dailies: The News Sun, serving Noble and LaGrange counties; The Star, serving DeKalb County, and The Herald Republican, serving Steuben County.
In the four counties KPC’s weeklies are The Garrett Clipper, The Butler Bulletin, The Advance Leader, serving western Noble County; and The Albion New Era, serving central Noble County.
In addition, KPC has more than a dozen other publications, including The Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly.
Through daily, weekly and monthly print publications, serving readers in 15 counties, KPC reaches more than 100,000 readers in print each month.
KPC has flourishing websites — kpcnews.com and fwbusiness.com — and an extensive social media presence.
When KPC’s websites and social media are factored in, the number of people reached is multiplied many times over.
But with its number of publications KPC is an outlier.
The number of local daily newspapers is declining. Of the 3,143 counties in the U.S., more than 2,000 have no daily newspaper.
Why? Because in our era of big box stores and online shopping there are fewer local businesses in the U.S. on “Main Street.” In many cases dailies are being converted to weeklies, or twice a week newspapers, with 24/7 local news websites.
In our area, while The News Sentinel stopped publishing last year in Allen County, KPC launched four new weekly, community newspapers, with daily breaking news at InFortWayne.com.
Nonetheless, a 2018 study by the University of North Carolina’s School of Media and Journalism showed that more than 1,300 U.S. communities have lost local news coverage since 2004 and become “news desert” communities.
“The stakes are high,” the researchers wrote. “Our sense of community and our trust in democracy at all levels suffer when journalism is lost or diminished ... the fate of communities across the country — and of grassroots democracy itself — is linked to the vitality of local journalism.”
The hardest hit news desert communities are in low-income, rural areas. The report said “outside support is crucial” to ensure that local news outlets can be sustained in poorer communities.
The report said, “The last recession was brutal for newspapers and local news” and “the next recession could be “an extinction-level event” for local newspapers.
The report warned, “The fate of communities and local news organizations are intrinsically linked — socially, politically and economically. Trust and credibility suffer when local news media are lost or diminished. We need to make sure that whatever replaces the 20th century version of local newspapers serves the same community-building functions.”
KPC owners and employees are committed to benefiting the communities they serve with quality local journalism.
As National Newspaper Week wraps up, we at KPC are filled with gratitude for you, our readers.
KPC stands for Keeping People Connected. When you connect with us — by subscribing and also with news tips and story ideas, letters to the editor and advertising — you are a part of local journalism.
We are grateful for your support.
You are part of the reason that here in northeast Indiana the prediction by Ted Turner, the founder of CNN, that newspapers’ extinction was “imminent” has not come true.
Turner’s prediction was in 1981.
Together, let’s continue to prove Ted Turner wrong.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
