To the editor:
I would like to weigh in on a couple points regarding the pay and status of the mayor position for the City of Garrett.
I don't feel the proposed $64K salary is out of line. The margin of victory in the recent election pretty clearly shows that the voters are happy with the performance. If the salary amount is bothersome or hard to swallow, how could the Council possibly entertain the idea of hiring a town manager? Does anyone think that would be cost effective?
We don't want to pay this much for one position so let's create another position that will end up costing us more money.
John Blomeke
Garrett
