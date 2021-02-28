To DeKalb High School art teacher Jessica Minnich, who has been named a Scholastic Outstanding Educator of the Year as a result of nominations by her students and their parents.
To students in Impact Institute’s Auto Body Collision Program who are repainting bunk beds for Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission in Auburn. Hearten House serves northeastern Indiana women who are facing homelessness.
To everyone whose actions, large and small, have helped local counties achieve blue and yellow ratings for lower spread of the coronavirus — and to the professionals and volunteers who have helped vaccinate more than 21,000 local residents against COVID-19.
To DeKalb FFA’s novice parliamentary procedure team that placed among the top eight in the state to qualify for the state contest.
To the Mechanics on a Mission team members from Butler United Methodist Church who donate their labor to perform auto repairs for needy residents of their community.
To College Goal Sunday that originated in Indiana and in 32 years has helped 94,000 Indiana students apply for financial aid. The next event takes place March 7. Learn more at CollegeGoalSunday.org.
