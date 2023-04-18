To the editor:
I was interested in the opinion piece on the need for local governments to supply charging stations.
I would be interested to know why this should be a local government expense.
1) Did the government put in gas pumps when we went from horse and buggies to cars?
2) If the private sector doesn't think it profitable to put in charging stations why should I, as a tax payer, pay for someone else's electricity? Should someone help me pay for my gas? I believe I read that a single charging station can be close to $100,000 not to mention the infrastructure to get the electricity to the charging station.
3) The whole scheme seems a bit mixed up. I believe I read where making usable gas from cows costs 20%-30% more than buying natural gas but because of government intervention the private sector can make money selling methane. I think it is great to capture methane but let's find a way to do it cheaper.
At this point, knowing what I know, local governments spending big bucks for charging stations is a waste of taxpayer money unless they can charge enough to recoup costs. But I suspect if there was money in it the private sector would be doing it.
Dave Hughes
Howe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.